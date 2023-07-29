Japanese Man Who Identifies as a Dog, Takes First Public Stroll After $16,000 Transformation, Forms Bonds with Other Canines (VIDEO)

A Japanese man, who goes by his dog alter ego “Toco,” took his first public stroll since his $16,000 transformation into a rough collie.

Toco’s public appearance was captured in a video shared on Friday on his YouTube channel, which has now amassed more than 31,000 subscribers. The video was originally shot last year during an interview with German TV station RTL.

The five-minute video showcases Toco behaving just like a dog, walking around, interacting with people, and connecting with other canines.

“My name is Toco, I wanted to be an animal and I became a collie,” Toco wrote in his video’s description, adding, “This video was shot last year when I was interviewed by RTL, a German TV station. Thankfully, I received permission to use the videos, so I am releasing them to the public! On the day of the interview, they were very kind to me.”

Toco rose to global fame last year after commissioning model and sculpture company Zeppet to create the costume for him. The whole thing cost him 2 million yen, or around $15,700 at the time.

Since then, Toco has chronicled his journey on his YouTube channel, which now has about 31,000 subscribers. Most of his videos are filmed indoors, which makes the latest one extra special.

While fans celebrate Toco for living his dream, the anonymous canine has been adamant about not revealing his identity, particularly with coworkers. “I don’t want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with,” he told the Daily Mail last year.

Even with friends, Toco remains careful. “I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird,” he told the Mirror in December.

