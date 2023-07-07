January 6 Legal Fund Gives FULL TRANSPARENCY Report to Public – Has Assisted Persecuted Defendants with Over $200,000 in Donations – Please Donate to This Worthy Cause

With so much controversy surrounding January 6, the last thing the defendants needed was any more choas in the form of grifters fundraising and stealing money from the J6 political defendants.

This is exactly what Jake Lang thought when he and his team started the January 6 Legal Fund in August of 2022, from his cell in solitary confinement!

Jake was extremely worried other organizations claiming they were helping January 6 patriots, were actually mishandling funds. Jake wanted to create a transparent alternative for Americans to support the J6ers. Many J6 organizations have promised transparency without providing it. Finally, we have a forthright group that is delivering on its promises!

Since its founding, the group has raised roughly $230,000 on Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.com/J6Legal – a site that has become a notorious safe haven for conservatives to safely raise money without being canceled or censored.

Jake says that J6Legal.org has been able to help over a dozen J6 defendants with a relatively small amount because of their relentless approach to negotiations and choosing the right people work with.

Jake Lang claims other legal funds have enriched greedy Washington DC attorneys with hundreds of thousands of dollars to represent J6 patriots. On average they spend $60,000 to $100,000 per defendant! Jake has drawn a hard-line in the sand and refused to pay over $30,000 for legal representation for any January 6 defendant, a task much easier said than done. J6 Legal has also aimed to create a network of conservative attorneys to share in legal strategy and approach, with many in the group looking to partner up and take on the endless wave of cases and appeals.

With less than $10,000 left in the bank after transaction fees, the J6 Legal Fund needs your support now more than ever!! The corrupt DOJ and weaponized FBI have promised to arrest thousands more who attended the January 6 protests so the need for strong attorneys continues to grow.

Please donate monthly to J6Legal.org and support these patriot heroes who stood up to defend this great country of ours.

Freedom isn’t Free! And lawyers aren’t either!

** Please Visit –> www.J6Legal.org