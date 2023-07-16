Janet Yellen Dined on Psychedelic Mushrooms in China

Is this why Janet Yellen bowed to a Chinese official during last week’s visit?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dined on magic mushrooms during her recent visit to China.

Yellen was spotted dining at Yi Zuo Yi Wang, a restaurant that serves jian shou qing, a Yunnan wild mushroom species, according to a Chinese food blogger.

According to the microblogger, Yellen had four portions of the psychedelic mushrooms.

“The general belief is that you have to fully cook the fungi to rid them of hallucinogenic properties,” CNN reported.

Dr. Peter Mortimer, a botanist and professor at Kunming Institute of Botany told CNN the psychedelic effects vary from person to person.

“I have a friend who mistakenly ate them and hallucinated for three days,” Dr. Mortimer told CNN.

CNN reported: