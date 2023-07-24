J6 Political Prisoner Ryan Samsel Reveals What Ray Epps Whispered in his Ear When the Bike Fence Barrier Was Pushed Down at the US Capitol (AUDIO)

January 6 Prisoner Ryan Samsel called The Gateway Pundit last week. During our discussion Ryan described what Ray Epps told him on January 6.

Ray Epps was seen whispering into Samsel’s ear before the bike rack barricades came down.

According to Ryan Samsel, “I walked up to the gate on my own decision. I did not feel any pressure from Joe Biggs, nor any of the Proud Boys. And that was the gate that everybody sees in the video where you’re standing around and Ray Epps is there next to me, correct? That’s also so when I go up to that fence, I pull the fence towards me. That’s when Ray Epps says in my ear, he says, I got people who are waiting til more people come. Something along those lines.” Ryan said Ray Epps then told him, “We got to go into the building. So I pulled the bike rack…”

Ryan Samsel says he is willing to take a polygraph test to prove his innocence and that he did not rat on fellow J6ers.

Samsel said, “I want to take a polygraph test so I can clear my name just to prove to the public, although I can’t use it in court. That’s exactly what he (Epps) said. So it was actually on his count that so many of the videos that you see, because he was yelling, one, two, three and we all pushed, about 40 of us! I want to tell the public something. I pushed over the gate with a lot of other people. I noticed the officer fell. I went and pulled her away to safety because I didn’t want her to get trampled on. I didn’t want somebody to hit her. My intent was not to harm that woman. So I pulled her to safety, stood in front of her.”

LISTEN HERE:

