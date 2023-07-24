J6 Political Prisoner Ryan Samsel Reveals What Ray Epps Whispered in his Ear When the Bike Fence Barrier Was Pushed Down at the US Capitol (AUDIO)

January 6 Prisoner Ryan Samsel called The Gateway Pundit last week. During our discussion Ryan described what Ray Epps told him on January 6.
Ray Epps was seen whispering into Samsel’s ear before the bike rack barricades came down.
According to Ryan Samsel, “I walked up to the gate on my own decision. I did not feel any pressure from Joe Biggs, nor any of the Proud Boys. And that was the gate that everybody sees in the video where you’re standing around and Ray Epps is there next to me, correct? That’s also so when I go up to that fence, I pull the fence towards me. That’s when Ray Epps says in my ear, he says, I got people who are waiting til more people come. Something along those lines.” Ryan said Ray Epps then told him, “We got to go into the building. So I pulled the bike rack…”
Ryan Samsel says he is willing to take a polygraph test to prove his innocence and that he did not rat on fellow J6ers.
Samsel said, “I want to take a polygraph test so I can clear my name just to prove to the public, although I can’t use it in court. That’s exactly what he (Epps) said. So it was actually on his count that so many of the videos that you see, because he was yelling, one, two, three and we all pushed, about 40 of us! I want to tell the public something. I pushed over the gate with a lot of other people. I noticed the officer fell. I went and pulled her away to safety because I didn’t want her to get trampled on. I didn’t want somebody to hit her. My intent was not to harm that woman. So I pulled her to safety, stood in front of her.”
** Please donate to help raise money for Ryan to pay his attorney here.
Hello my name is Ryan Samsel I am a January 6 defendant, the modern day political prisoner.
I am told I have to learn to change with time. I will follow my King the son of GOD. I will not call a man a woman or a woman a man. I will not let some rich person in a high seat they built for themselves convince me murdering God’s unborn child is ok. I will surely not sit back and allow tyrants to take from my free people and there GOD given rights through a bill we inherited through our forefathers who were educated men willing to sign their death warrant called the declaration of independence. These great men set aside their own comforts and lives along with wealth so we can have a nation to call our own, a woman once asked Ben Franklin what have you given us? His response was a republic IF YOU CAN KEEP IT…many were called to January 6, many have suffered under the rule of tyrants. No church, no restaurants, taverns, or group gatherings. You see they try over and over to put fear in your heart and show you fake videos of dead bodies. Was covid real. Yes, some did die and my father was one of those people, but my father smoked 2 packs of New Ports everyday since he was a kid.
January 6th was not an attempt to overthrow the government but made up by many people who craved freedom. If you ask me we were there to remind those in there high seats GOD is with us the poor, broken, and lost. Just as when Jesus cleaned the temple of thieves and liars, today the temple of our country has the same issue but we have people who try to force this demonic,evil ways upon us,
I was there that day to stand up for the unborn, those without a voice. I am one of those as my own mother wanted to abort me. The only thing was she was 8 months along. If she was not so high on drugs she would of paid attention to me. She had me and dropped me off at a Catholic orphanage named St. Vincent where they helped me go through withdrawal. You see those unborn babies. I take it personal when I hear the human being advocating abortion. I was there to let them know WE THE PEOPLE are here. I did not cause violence in fact I was there saving people, cops who fell and a man shot in the face I did NOT enter the building. Before this day I was set to get pre-cancer growths removed out of my chest that was almost 3 years ago.
I was given the chance by the FBI to lie about President Trump and others that day. I could have gone home and be called a hero. If not, well, the mainstream media will destroy you, I would be tortured by government agencies, I would be beaten after being ziptied and suffering skull fractures, a broken nose, dislocated jaw, acute kidney damage, permanent loss of vision in right eye, loss of function of left arm due to blood clots in my arm,chest neck, and head.
I am put in a hard cell that keeps lights on constantly, sometimes nude with no cloths no bed, no sink, no running water with a bucket and just a bottle of water.
I have been strapped to a chair for hours on end getting burns and sitting in my own waste. While at NNRJ Warsaw VA I was beat again this time stabbed and beat unconscious later to be found by nurse who had to perform cpr the prison lied and said I was on drugs and fell out of bed. Camera footage will prove otherwise along with hospital records. I came back from the hospital and was recommended by the hospital that I needed to have follow up treatment.
Again I was given a choice to help fbi lie or this time or we will charge your wife with more charges. As all of this was going on I was not able to go home and spend the last days with my father and go to his funeral.
I refused this offer as if it were an offer from Satan himself.
Shortly after I was then transferred to Lewisburg PA with MS 13 members. I was supposed to be getting medical treatment while I was there but Lieutenant Ordonez, an evil man, would make sure I would be placed in the hole. None of the treatment I needed would be done, so stressed out that I broke out with shingles all over my body. I had a fever and could not eat because of sores in my mouth, and refused all meds and outside treatment. The only thing I had left was my faith in GOD I never gave up and still continue to fight for my life. I ask for your help, please help get my story out to the public. I’m now being held in Brooklyn. I have lawyers who I have not spoken to in 5 months. In order for me to fight back I need to raise money for a private investigator and a civil attorney. Please help me in any donation to the GSG below and pass this story around if you would like to contact me by mail you can go on the patriot mail project. Also on the GSG, attached is my judges address in order for letters of support for a medical release.
I am grateful for your much needed help
GSG: https://www.givesendgo.com/January6OffensiveFund
Love, Respect, Honor
GODSPEED
RYAN SAMSEL
(Inmate #28332509)