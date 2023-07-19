IRS Whistleblower: Assistant US Attorney Rejected Search Warrant at Biden’s Residence Due to ‘Optics’ – Even Though “She Agreed That Probable Cause Existed” (VIDEO)

Two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley, and Joseph Ziegler, testified before the House Oversight Committee on the government prosecutors’ preferential treatment of Hunter Biden.

Rather than charging Hunter Biden with felonies for evading taxes and providing false statements to the feds, Joe Biden’s corrupt DOJ gave him a sweetheart deal.

Hunter Biden was hit with two misdemeanors related to unpaid taxes from 2017 and 2018.

Joe Biden’s DOJ blocked two search warrants and multiple felony charges against Hunter Biden, according to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley.

“I am blowing the whistle because the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, Department of Justice Tax, and Department of Justice provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest in an important and high-profile investigation of the President’s son, Hunter Biden,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley told lawmakers.

Shapley previously told lawmakers that an Assistant US Attorney in Delaware working on Hunter’s case REJECTED a search warrant for Joe Biden’s Delaware home in 2020.

A separate search warrant for Hunter Biden’s storage locker was also blocked by Joe Biden’s henchmen.

On Wednesday Shapley said Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf blocked the search warrant at Joe Biden’s Delaware residence due to ‘optics’ – even though she agreed there was probable cause!

“Assistant US attorney Lesley Wolf cited the optics of executing a search warrant at President Biden’s residence as a deciding factor for not allowing it even though she agreed that probable cause existed,” Shapley said.

WATCH:

🚨BREAKING: IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley: “Assistant US attorney Lesley Wolf cited the optics of executing a search warrant at President Biden’s residence as a deciding factor for not allowing it even though she agreed that probable cause existed” pic.twitter.com/OxiQFqAxoH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 19, 2023

Speaking of optics…

Machine gun-toting federal agents descended on Mar-a-Lago to raid Trump’s Florida residence last summer to seize documents lawfully stored at the estate.