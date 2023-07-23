INSANITY: Biden Regime Proposes Ban on Sale of Portable Gas Generators, Raising Concerns for Power Outage Reliance

Following a series of policy initiatives targeting everyday appliances such as gas stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and dishwashers, the Biden regime now sets its sights on portable gas generators in the name of climate change.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has proposed a policy that, if implemented, would pull nearly all existing portable gas generators off the market.

The proposal includes a strict policy that would trigger an automatic shut-off for generators when they reach a specified emission limit. Smaller gas generators would be required to reduce carbon monoxide emissions by 50 percent, while larger ones would face an even greater cut of up to 95 percent.

“The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (Commission or CPSC) has preliminarily determined that there is an unreasonable risk of injury and death associated with acute carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning from portable generators. To address this hazard, the Commission proposes a rule under the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA) that limits CO emissions from portable generators and requires generators to shut off when specific emissions levels are reached,” according to the proposed policy.

Given these parameters, it’s predicted that nearly all models currently on the market will not be in compliance.

If enacted, manufacturers would be compelled to comply within a six-month timeframe, a significantly expedited process from the usual years-long adjustment period.

The affected generators include single-phase, 300V or lower, 60-hertz models equipped with receptacle outlets for AC output circuits and designed to be mobile. The engines of these “portable” generators are typically small spark ignition engines, as classified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and are powered by gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or natural gas (NG).

Notably, the rule will not apply to permanent stationary generators, 50-hertz generators, marine generators, generators permanently mounted in recreational vehicles or motor homes, vehicle-attached generators, generators with compression ignition engines, and industrial-type generators intended solely for connection to temporary circuit breaker panels at jobsites.

The proposed rule includes an anti-stockpiling provision that prohibits manufacturers from increasing the production or importation of noncompliant portable generators between the final rule’s promulgation and the effective date. This provision bars the manufacture or importation of noncompliant products at a rate greater than 120 percent of the firm’s average monthly production during the preceding year.

For millions of Americans, portable gas generators are much more than a convenience — they are a lifeline during emergencies, disaster relief, a vital tool on job sites, and a key component of outdoor recreational activities.