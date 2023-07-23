Illegal Immigrants in Chicago Demand Free Housing and Paid Job Training (VIDEO)

Illegal immigrants in Chicago were recently caught on camera in a sort of protest, holding signs and demanding free housing and paid job training.

Imagine breaking a country’s laws by crossing their border, and then having the nerve to issue demands for free stuff.

Why do these people believe they are so entitled? Could it be because Biden basically invited them here?

Townhall reports:

Illegal Aliens Protest Demanding Free Housing and Paid Job Training

Thanks to the Biden Administration, illegal migrants feel as if they are entitled to reap the benefits of hard-working Americans despite entering the U.S. illegally.

This week, a group of illegal aliens protested in Chicago, demanding free housing, paid job training, and access to food, water, and “safe” neighborhoods.

The illegal protestors held signs that read, “We Need Paid Job Training,” “We Need Jobs,” and “We Need Housing.”

Another read, “You Promised Us Safe Living Conditions, But Our Rights Have Been Violated.”

Chicago and other Democrat-run cities, such as New York, have faced a massive influx of illegal migrants flocking to the areas as President Joe Biden’s open-border policies continue to roll out the red carpet, welcoming them into the country.

Check out the video below:

Here are a few reactions:

It’s really something to see people who believe they’re entitled to free stuff in a foreign country.

Mike LaChance

Mike LaChance

 

