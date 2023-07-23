Illegal Immigrants in Chicago Demand Free Housing and Paid Job Training (VIDEO)

Illegal immigrants in Chicago were recently caught on camera in a sort of protest, holding signs and demanding free housing and paid job training.

Imagine breaking a country’s laws by crossing their border, and then having the nerve to issue demands for free stuff.

Why do these people believe they are so entitled? Could it be because Biden basically invited them here?

Townhall reports:

Illegal Aliens Protest Demanding Free Housing and Paid Job Training Thanks to the Biden Administration, illegal migrants feel as if they are entitled to reap the benefits of hard-working Americans despite entering the U.S. illegally. This week, a group of illegal aliens protested in Chicago, demanding free housing, paid job training, and access to food, water, and “safe” neighborhoods. The illegal protestors held signs that read, “We Need Paid Job Training,” “We Need Jobs,” and “We Need Housing.” Another read, “You Promised Us Safe Living Conditions, But Our Rights Have Been Violated.” Chicago and other Democrat-run cities, such as New York, have faced a massive influx of illegal migrants flocking to the areas as President Joe Biden’s open-border policies continue to roll out the red carpet, welcoming them into the country.

Check out the video below:

Illegal immigrants in Chicago are demanding paid job training and housing pic.twitter.com/pvETJN5gOT — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 19, 2023

Here are a few reactions:

What they really deserve is their home countries paying to ship them back there in handcuffs, 6 months in prison in their home countries and a permanent ban on coming to the United States legally or ever becoming a citizen. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 20, 2023

Demanding? They're not entitled to a thing. They are law breakers and should go back to their home countries. — The Sand Reckoner (@EllDee369) July 20, 2023

They would be locked up and awaiting trial for deportation if we had an administration that enforced the laws. — Redward (@Floridakine) July 20, 2023

It’s really something to see people who believe they’re entitled to free stuff in a foreign country.