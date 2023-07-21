“I Was Troubled by the New York Case” – Former Prosecutor Robert Kennedy Jr. Weighs in On Trump Indictments (AUDIO)

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined several popular conservatives on a Twitter Space Friday, July 21, at 3 pm Eastern Time.

Join us tomorrow for a Twitter Space Panel Discussion about Censorship & Freedom w/Host @ericbolling, our good friend @RobertKennedyJr and @gatewaypundit We'll talking about the events happening today where they are trying to censor #RFKJr's voice & more! #REMEDY pic.twitter.com/wV3sHNQs2J — The Truth About Vaccines (@TTAVOfficial) July 20, 2023

The Twitter Space was hosted by Newsmax evening host Eric Bolling alongside the well-known twin brother duo radio host Joe Hoft and Jim Hoft The Gateway Pundit founder. Also joining the conversation will be Ty and Charline Bollinger, the couple behind the alternative medicine docuseries “The Truth About Cancer” and “The Truth About Vaccines.”

Robert discussed the explosive hearing held yesterday on censorship in Washington DC with the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

RFK Jr. proposed separation of CIA espionage operations and overseeing international clandestine operations.

Robert Kennedy Jr. was asked what he thought of the continued DOJ and judicial assaults on President Donald Trump.

Robert said he believes it sets a horrible precedent in America when our former president’s are charged and prosecuted by the opposition leaders.

Robert Kennedy Jr. also said he thought of all of the cases against President Trump he was troubled most by the New York case – The Stormy Daniels case by the New York City District Attorney.

Kennedy suggested that these charges against President Trump never should have been filed.

We will post the audio when it is available.