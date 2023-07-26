Hunter Biden Plea Deal Back On, But Limited in Scope and Leaves Open Potential Future Charges: Latest Updates

CNN reports the Hunter Biden deal is back on but in a narrower scope than previously agreed upon that leaves Biden open to future charges.

The judge had raised the issue of FARA violations in the hearing before the deal temporarily fell apart with DOJ prosecutors saying Biden was still under investigation but would not get into specifics. The two sides agreed to an understanding of the scope of the plea deal and went back before the judge.



Hunter Biden arriving to court earlier Wednesday.

#BREAKING: The Hunter Biden plea deal is BACK, but is "much more limited in scope" to drug use, the gun charge and tax charges. pic.twitter.com/9ktrY4KXqt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2023

Kara Scannell reported from outside the courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware that prosecutors and Hunter Biden’s attorneys agreed that the deal covers “any charges that were tax charges from 2014 to 2019, any drug use charges because Biden has admitted that he used illegal drugs and the specific firearm possession charge that is included in this deal.”

ANOTHER UPDATE: Prosecutors & Hunter Biden have now agreed to a revised plea deal. Deal covers 2014-2019 — only includes conduct related to tax offenses, drug use and gun possession. Two sides have agreed that this does not shield Hunter Biden from potential future charges. https://t.co/zJv7hSSZ8W — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) July 26, 2023

