Hungarian Rock Star Justice Minister Judith Varga in Texas: “Weak America” Leads to War – Hungary Doesn’t Want US Wokeness

Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga kicked off her visit to the USA in Dallas over the weekend with a sideswipe at the failing Biden Regime, remarking that “a weak America allows escalation to happen” and warning against woke politics: Hungarians “don’t want what has become reality (in the USA) to become a reality in Hungary”.

“We see that a weak America allows escalation to happen, so we are interested in a strong America because it is the key to the symbolic door of peace from a Hungarian perspective,” Minister Varga said in connection with the war in Ukraine.

Varga shared that a move towards peace talks, rather than escalation, was also in the interest of Europe and the rest of the world. Minister Varga said weapons deliveries represented “an opposite direction”, adding that it was important for there to be American leadership in the future “that has a better grasp … of which steps could lead to escalation or de-escalation”. Concerning the state of Hungary-US ties, Varga said that though the government was aware that “the current US administration does not share the ideological and political position of the Hungarian government” this did not affect economic or diplomatic relations, “since we’re looking for friends, not enemies, when it comes to foreign policy.”

A small piece of #Hungary in Texas! It was a privilege to be the guest of the Hungarian Club. Thank you for the invitation! 🇭🇺🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BHKDYgLRuK — Judit Varga (@JuditVarga_EU) July 17, 2023

Varga noted that the Hungarian government’s worries about woke “progressive” politcis is based on trends in the US. Trends tend to make their way from west to east, she said, arguing that those emerging in US society would eventually make their way to Hungary as well.

Regarding the aim of Hungary’s anti-child abuse law, she said Hungary “doesn’t want what has become reality here … to also become a general reality in Hungary.” Varga said that US conservatives regarded Hungary “with great respect” as a country that had been able to protect land borders from mass illegal immigration. US conservatives see a Hungary that is capable of protecting children and guaranteeing parents’ right to raise their children, she added.

Regardless of the distance, Hungary & USA face the same challenges: #migration, gender & the constant attack on #Christian values. We, Hungarians have however best practices that I was happy to share to @DallasExpress. pic.twitter.com/N86Ae6ZnQJ — Judit Varga (@JuditVarga_EU) July 18, 2023

Varga began her visit in Dallas, where she presented Peter Verhalen, head of Our Lady of Dallas Cistercian Abbey, with a Hungarian award before traveling on to New York City. Varga will resign as Justice Minister July 31 to run for the EU Parliament in 2024.