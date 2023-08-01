House Oversight Chairman Says Some of Hunter Biden’s Blow Paintings Were Going to China

In January House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced an investigation into Hunter Biden’s art-selling scheme.

Rep. Comer sent a letter to Hunter Biden’s art dealer, Georges Berges, seeking information on anonymous purchasers of Hunter Biden’s garbage artwork.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Joe Biden and his family’s foreign and domestic influence peddling schemes,” wrote Chairman Comer. “For over a decade, the Biden family has profited from Joe Biden’s positions as a public official. Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence. Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers’ identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions.”

Hunter Biden’s art dealer Georges Berges later told the committee he will not provide the House Oversight Committee the requested disclosures into Hunter Biden’s art sales to anonymous buyers.

Rep. James Comer told Breitbart News in 2022 he is 95 percent sure the buyers of Hunter’s art are Chinese buyers, potentially implicating President Biden.

On Monday night Chairman Comer repeated the claim that Chinese officials are buying Hunter’s blow paintings.

Just The News reported: