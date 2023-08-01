House Oversight Chairman Says Some of Hunter Biden’s Blow Paintings Were Going to China

In January House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced an investigation into Hunter Biden’s art-selling scheme.
Rep. Comer sent a letter to Hunter Biden’s art dealer, Georges Berges, seeking information on anonymous purchasers of Hunter Biden’s garbage artwork.
“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Joe Biden and his family’s foreign and domestic influence peddling schemes,” wrote Chairman Comer. “For over a decade, the Biden family has profited from Joe Biden’s positions as a public official. Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence. Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers’ identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions.”
Hunter Biden’s art dealer Georges Berges later told the committee he will not provide the House Oversight Committee the requested disclosures into Hunter Biden’s art sales to anonymous buyers.
Rep. James Comer told Breitbart News in 2022 he is 95 percent sure the buyers of Hunter’s art are Chinese buyers, potentially implicating President Biden.
On Monday night Chairman Comer repeated the claim that Chinese officials are buying Hunter’s blow paintings.
Just The News reported:
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Monday suggested that some of first son Hunter Biden’s paintings may have made their way to China.
“We fear that some of these paintings and some of those high dollar pieces of art went to China as well,” Comer said on the “Just the News, No Noise” television show.
The younger Biden’s art career has long attracted concerns that the sales could be part of an influence peddling scheme. Some of his paintings have been listed in the Georges Bergès Gallery in SoHo, with some priced as high as $85,000. Despite claims that the first son would not learn the names of the buyers, reports have since stated that Biden did learn the names of two purchasers.
Comer eschewed the notion that the art sales are a legitimate enterprise, saying “[e]very American should be insulted by Joe Biden thinking that they’re just gonna believe that no special interest or no foreign nationals are the buyers of that artwork.”