HORROR: Woman Found Dead in Montana Near Yellowstone National Park From Apparent Grizzly Bear Attack

A woman from Kansas was found dead in Montana near Yellowstone National Park after apparently being mauled by a Grizzly Bear.

Local authorities are still trying to track down the animal.

It’s not known if the woman got too close to the animal intentionally.

FOX News has details:

Woman found dead in Montana after grizzly bear mauling near Yellowstone identified The woman who was found dead in Montana after a suspected grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park has been identified as 48-year-old Amie Adamson from Derby, Kansas. On Saturday morning, game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks were notified that a hiker found a woman deceased on the Buttermilk Trail near the town of West Yellowstone. The agency said in a post on Facebook that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens, bear specialists and staff from other agencies found the woman had wounds that were consistent with a bear attack. Officials also found tracks from an adult grizzly bear and at least one cub near the site, though they did not see any bears or signs of a daybed or animal carcass while conducting the investigation, which is ongoing. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Monday that the victim was identified as Adamson.

It’s horrifying to think about. These are gigantic animals.

A woman has been found dead in Montana after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park. https://t.co/bmkBxhFgJl — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 24, 2023

I probably hike alone too often in our bear country in MT, but you should really never hike here without bear spray. Sadly, this woman did not appear to be carrying any.https://t.co/ngixqfgCEq — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) July 24, 2023

Just a month ago, NBC News in Montana did a report about large Grizzly Bears being out and about, which shows their massive size:

Hopefully, the bear involved in this attack will be captured quickly.

(Image:Source)