HORROR: Woman Found Dead in Montana Near Yellowstone National Park From Apparent Grizzly Bear Attack

A woman from Kansas was found dead in Montana near Yellowstone National Park after apparently being mauled by a Grizzly Bear.

Local authorities are still trying to track down the animal.

It’s not known if the woman got too close to the animal intentionally.

FOX News has details:

Woman found dead in Montana after grizzly bear mauling near Yellowstone identified

The woman who was found dead in Montana after a suspected grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park has been identified as 48-year-old Amie Adamson from Derby, Kansas.

On Saturday morning, game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks were notified that a hiker found a woman deceased on the Buttermilk Trail near the town of West Yellowstone.

The agency said in a post on Facebook that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens, bear specialists and staff from other agencies found the woman had wounds that were consistent with a bear attack.

Officials also found tracks from an adult grizzly bear and at least one cub near the site, though they did not see any bears or signs of a daybed or animal carcass while conducting the investigation, which is ongoing.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Monday that the victim was identified as Adamson.

It’s horrifying to think about. These are gigantic animals.

Just a month ago, NBC News in Montana did a report about large Grizzly Bears being out and about, which shows their massive size:

Hopefully, the bear involved in this attack will be captured quickly.

(Image:Source)

