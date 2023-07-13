HORROR: Man Guns Down Top Tennessee Surgeon in Examination Room

A Memphis man gunned down a Tennessee surgeon in an exam room on Tuesday.

The killer, 29-year-old Larry Pickens, was reportedly a patient of Campbell Clinic Orthopedics and threatened one of the staffers for a week before fatally shooting Dr. Benjamin Mauck.

Pickens was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault, WREG reported.

According to the Collierville Police Department, Pickens pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Dr. Mauck three times in an exam room at the clinic on Poplar Avenue.

Dr. Mauck’s tragic death is a huge loss to the community.

According to The New York Post, Dr. Mauck was named on Memphis Magazine’s 2023 Top Doctor List last week.

Benjamin Mauck became an orthopedic surgeon so he could help people and change people’s lives.

He also worked as an orthopedic surgeon at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Mauck is survived by his wife and two beautiful children (pictured below).

Pickens’ bail was set at $1.2 million.

The motive for the murder is unclear.

More from WREG: