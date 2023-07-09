Hillary Clinton Throws Her Support Behind Joe Biden Amid Major Cocaine Scandal… and the Responses Are Brutal

Hillary Clinton threw her full support behind Joe Biden amid a major cocaine scandal currently rocking the White House.

Biden has not answered any questions about the cocaine found in the West Wing last weekend after Hunter Biden visited the grounds.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton is all in for Joe Biden for 2024.

“There’s only one presidential candidate who’s working to make life better for parents, and it’s Joe Biden,” Hillary Clinton said on Friday in response to Biden’s vow to provide affordable healthcare to parents.

Biden doesn’t care about children.

Joe Biden won’t even acknowledge his own granddaughter!

There's only one presidential candidate who's working to make life better for parents, and it's @joebiden. https://t.co/QZs0AyKfqu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 7, 2023

The responses were brutal.

Lol at 1st glance I thought she said "peasants" vs parents.. Fits her better I think..😂 Also Biden doesn't care about your kid. https://t.co/0bnMJGRkfv

All he cares about is indoctrinating them early for Dem votes. — ❌Ƭαвιтнα Ɓℓιѕѕ❌ ❤🇺🇸👠💄👛🔫 (@BlissTabitha) July 7, 2023

What kind of so-called parents or grandparents disown their own flesh and blood, Hillary? pic.twitter.com/Goa72wEvYN — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) July 7, 2023

There’s only one president who came up with such creative uses for cigars as he turned blue dresses into Jackson Pollock paintings, and it’s @BillClinton. — Darth Crypto aKa Jesse Feinberg aced his LSATS (@DefNotDarth) July 8, 2023

And a steady supply of cocaine! — Joey – Master of Wit and Sarcasm (@jjstyx) July 7, 2023