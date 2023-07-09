Hillary Clinton Throws Her Support Behind Joe Biden Amid Major Cocaine Scandal… and the Responses Are Brutal

Hillary Clinton threw her full support behind Joe Biden amid a major cocaine scandal currently rocking the White House.

A major cocaine scandal rocked the White House this past week.

Biden has not answered any questions about the cocaine found in the West Wing last weekend after Hunter Biden visited the grounds.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton is all in for Joe Biden for 2024.

“There’s only one presidential candidate who’s working to make life better for parents, and it’s Joe Biden,” Hillary Clinton said on Friday in response to Biden’s vow to provide affordable healthcare to parents.

Biden doesn’t care about children.

Joe Biden won’t even acknowledge his own granddaughter!

The responses were brutal.

Cristina Laila

Cristina Laila

 

