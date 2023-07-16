HGTV Star Ty Pennington Rushed to ICU

HGTV Star Ty Pennington was rushed to the hospital earlier this week after a life-threatening health scare.

The Star of Trading Spaces took to Instagram and wrote “From the red carpet to the ICU… this last week has been interesting!”

He continued and said he “Woke up at 4 am and could barely breathe.”

Pennington proceeded to elaborate “That sore throat I’ve had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver.”

The former star of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, has since been released from the ICU and is in stable condition.

HGTV star Ty Pennington intubated after ‘barely’ breathing https://t.co/AYBfrwAFkM — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 16, 2023

Per Fox News:

Mysteries… “Sunday I hit the red carpet, monday I flew to Colorado and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver.https://t.co/dRfRdnrM7T — The Power To Control (@Power2Control) July 15, 2023

To conclude his Instagram post Pennington warned his followers to “Listen to your body when it’s telling you something.”