HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Wanders Around Lost on Stage at 4th of July Celebration (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden has dementia.

Biden wandered around confused during Tuesday night’s July 4th festivities at the White House.

Dr. Jill joined Joe Biden on stage at the White House’s Independence Day Celebration.

It was time for Biden to exit stage left, but he ended up wandering around on stage.

“I don’t, man! I want to say hi to him!” Biden said. “You’re trying to get me off stage! You’re afraid I’m gonna start singing!”

God help us.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.