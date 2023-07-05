HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Wanders Around Lost on Stage at 4th of July Celebration (VIDEO)

Joe Biden has dementia.

Biden wandered around confused during Tuesday night’s July 4th festivities at the White House.

Dr. Jill joined Joe Biden on stage at the White House’s Independence Day Celebration.

It was time for Biden to exit stage left, but he ended up wandering around on stage.

“I don’t, man! I want to say hi to him!” Biden said. “You’re trying to get me off stage! You’re afraid I’m gonna start singing!”

God help us.

WATCH: