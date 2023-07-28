HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Shuffles Away After Losing Battle with Teleprompter at Truman Civil Rights Symposium (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Research Center.

80-year-old Joe Biden shuffled to the podium shortly after his corrupt Justice Department filed a superseding indictment with 3 additional charges against Trump in the classified documents case.

Biden barely made it through his speech before shuffling away.

He’s getting worse by the day.

“…And, I might add, the most diverse fighting fice!— force in the history of the world!” Biden said losing the battle with his teleprompter. “We have and always will have the strongest, toughest grating force, fighting force…”

WATCH:

Biden saluted the crowd after his rambling speech.

Notice Biden’s stiffened gait as he shuffles away from the lectern.

He’s completely shot.

VIDEO:

