Monday at 10 AM ET: Hunter Biden Business Associate Devon Archer Sits before House Oversight Committee for Transcribed Closed-Door Deposition

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate, is set to appear before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

Archer is reportedly preparing to tell lawmakers that President Biden met with dozens of Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

The hearing is not currently listed on the House Oversight Calendar.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) issued a subpoena in June for Archer to appear for a deposition as part of the committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s finances.

Devon Archer worked with Hunter Biden at Burisma and also at the Rosemont Seneca Partners investment firm.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said on Monday: “The Oversight Committee will continue to follow the facts to provide the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve. We look forward to speaking soon with Devon Archer about Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business affairs.”

The Gateway Pundit will post more on this deposition as we hear more.