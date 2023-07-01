GOP Rep: Biden Officials Will Face Contempt of Congress if They Don’t Show Up to Testify with the Requested Documentation (VIDEO)

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) joined Maria Bartiromo on Friday night to discuss the latest in Biden Crime Family revelations.

Rep. Mace told Maria Bartiromo that if the Biden Officials do not show up to testify with documentation on the Biden Crime Family then they will be held in contempt of Congress.



US Attorney David Weiss and Dirty US Attorney for DC Matthew Graves will be interviewed by the House Oversight Committee.

It should be noted that if Democrats EVER had this much information on a Republican leader that person would already be impeached and in prison. Instead, we have months of talking and committee meetings.

What Rep. Nancy Mace is saying is promising. The American people deserve MORE ACTION!

Maria Bartiromo: We are hearing increasing stories that Merrick Garland, the AG, perhaps got in the way of the US attorney’s investigation. David Weiss says that he was stopped at every turn trying to do the investigative steps necessary in investigating tax crimes of Hunter Biden.

Rep. Nancy Mace: Right. And it’s very clear here that somebody is lying. And I trust these whistleblowers far more than I trust the Attorney General, Merrick Garland. And what we ought to be doing is subpoenaing everybody, every single document, every deposition, especially Hunter Biden’s yesterday, anything that there is. Because what we have learned is that the DOJ has been complicit and has been covering up this investigation. We heard from the IRS whistleblower this week. And what I want to do is I want to call Merrick Garland, the Attorney General. I want to have him to Congress under oath and ask him if he ordered the code red. Because the more that we learn about this, the worse it gets. And I think this is going to go down as one of the most corrupt presidents, most corrupt administrations in US History. And I can’t express how angry I am, Maria. The more that I learn about this, the far worse it gets. And the fact that they were blocking this investigation of corruption and money laundering, literally, the Biden family sold our country out, it’s unbelievable and it’s obscene.

Maria Bartiromo: Chairman, James Comer, told me last week that he thinks it could be upwards of $40 million that you can identify of money taken in by the Biden family. How long has this been going on and what can you tell us about your investigation right now into the influence pedaling?

Rep. Nancy Mace: I’ll tell you some of the suspicious activity reports that we’ve seen, I saw one alone that was over $40 million. Now, that was split between multiple people, not just the Bidens and their family members. But when we talk about the 18 million that the IRS was a blower brought up this week, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. I think this could go far. It’s going to go far north of that. I think it could go further than $50 million that we’re talking about. But we, as the Oversight Committee, have to win the court of public opinion by showing the overwhelming amount of evidence that I believe our committee is going to receive. So we are using firms in foreign countries to get bank records overseas. We have to be able to connect the dots, show the evidence, because, as you just saw on the screen you provided Maria, America doesn’t trust Congress. So what I want to see us do is provide the evidence and let the American people decide for themselves just how corrupt this president and his administration and his family have really been.

Maria Bartiromo: …Look, Dr. Jill Biden has been pushing him to run in 2024. Maybe she doesn’t want the gravy train to stop. Can you walk us through the most important and most damning evidence that you say you have?

Rep. Nancy Mace: …The 1023 forms so far have been the most damning, and if we could get them unredacted, we’d have everything that we would need to connect the dots. But unfortunately, the FBI has been stonewalling our investigation. Thank God that we have Congressman Comer and Senator Grassley. Grassley seems to know where all the bodies are buried, and we get information from their research and from whistleblowers that are coming forward… The 1023 forms that are unclassified are also going to be very important because they corroborate information in texts and emails and WhatsApp messages that Hunter Biden had on his laptop. None of this is a conspiracy theory, Maria. You know that. I call the balls and strikes right down the middle. And this is going to go down as one of the most explosive stories of corruption in United States history when we’re done with this investigation.

Maria Bartiromo: Do you think you’ll get to the bottom of it? I mean, let’s face it, comer told us that there’s 20 shell companies. Yeah, but there are 20 shell companies. How are you going to follow the money? They made it real complex, didn’t they?

Rep. Nancy Mace: Yeah, they did. And in the first 1023 form from the FBI, the Ukrainians were bragging about how it would take the US. Government ten years to follow the money and figure out where the money came from and where it finally ended up through the different shell companies. But thank goodness we have good witnesses and whistleblowers from the IRS who’ve done some of that investigation, who’ve done some until they were blocked by what it sounds like to be Merrick Garland who’s going to be key to all of this. We have to get him under oath, we have to get him before Congress, and we have to get the truth. We don’t have a lot of time, Maria. It’s going to take a lot of money and resources and we’ve got to work fast…

…We don’t have a response yet, to my knowledge. And if they don’t show up, Maria, if they don’t provide the documentation, then we will need to hold them in contempt of Congress. That is absolutely a threat to me that’s on the table and was something we ought to use because we have to get to the bottom of this. We have to get to the truth, because Merrick Garland clearly was part of the coverup. And if he will not do his job, then we have a duty to do it for him. And that’s what we’re going to do on Oversight.

Via FOX Business Network.