GOING VIRAL: German Woman Drags Global Warming Idiot Off the Road by Her Hair – TWICE! (VIDEO)

by

Leftists believe they have the right to infringe on your life and make you miserable in order to push their politics.

Global warming activists, paid for by far left organizations and foreign dollars, believe the West should immediately cease their fossil fuel usage despite the millions of people who would die with such a drastic action. These same leftist protesters stop traffic, interrupt commerce, destroy historical artworks, and abuse the citizens in their communities.

Not everyone is willing to honor their abusive tactics.

One woman wasn’t having it. She dragged a female protester off the street by their hair – TWICE!

Climate activists blocked a street in Germany this week.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

