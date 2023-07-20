GOING VIRAL: German Woman Drags Global Warming Idiot Off the Road by Her Hair – TWICE! (VIDEO)

Leftists believe they have the right to infringe on your life and make you miserable in order to push their politics.

Global warming activists, paid for by far left organizations and foreign dollars, believe the West should immediately cease their fossil fuel usage despite the millions of people who would die with such a drastic action. These same leftist protesters stop traffic, interrupt commerce, destroy historical artworks, and abuse the citizens in their communities.

Not everyone is willing to honor their abusive tactics.

One woman wasn’t having it. She dragged a female protester off the street by their hair – TWICE!

Achtung Gewalt: Von der Straße gezerrt & an den Haaren weggezogen! ❓ Sind wir diejenigen, gegen die sich gerichtet werden sollte, wenn wir uns friedlich auf die Straßen setzen, um darauf aufmerksam zu machen, dass die Zivilisation in der Klimakatastrophe versinken wird? 1/3 pic.twitter.com/I0rnq4eDTF — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) July 14, 2023

Climate activists blocked a street in Germany this week.