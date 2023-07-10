Globalist Tool John Kerry Lectures British Leaders on Green Energy Economy as Household Energy Bills Soar in UK (VIDEO)

Lurch lectured British and US leaders on green energy during Joe Biden’s stop in London on Monday.

John Kerry, famous for excusing his frequent use of private planes, lectured British and US elites and investors in the fantasy green economy that is destroying the middle class in Britain and the United States.

The UK and Czech Republic have the highest energy prices in Europe today.


Prague Morning

Energy prices are soaring in Great Britain today.

The costs in England are not expected to go down until 2030.

Via Midnight Rider.

