Georgia Supreme Court Rejects President Trump’s Effort to Quash Investigation into Phone Call that Was Altered and Leaked to Press by Brad Raffensperger

The Georgia Supreme Court rejected Trump’s effort to dismiss the 2020 election investigation into his campaign.

The state’s high court also denied Trump’s effort to quash the special grand jury report that recommended charges against him in another garbage lawfare case.

The Georgia Supreme Court’s decision comes as Fulton County DA Fani Willis is preparing to charge Trump.

CNBC reported:

The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday unanimously dismissed a longshot bid by former President Donald Trump to disqualify quash the special grand jury report that recommended criminal charges in the Fulton County district attorney’s probe of Georgia’s 2020 election. The state Supreme Court also rejected Trump’s request that it bar Fulton DA Fani Willis from continuing to oversee the criminal investigation. The ruling came weeks before Willis is expected to seek indictments in the probe of efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory over him in the Peach State. So far, no one has been criminally charged in the investigation, and the identities of people recommended by prosecution in the special grand jury’s report remain secret. The Supreme Court said that Trump’s attorneys failed to show that the case presents “one of those extremely rare circumstances” that requires bypassing lower courts.

Fani Willis is considering RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump over his efforts to challenge the 2020 election, according to a leak to CNN.

Last January Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury in her investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s fraudulent 2020 election results.

Fani Willis based her investigation on President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news outlet Washington Post. The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit and others.

The infamous phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was recorded by Raffensperger and his office. Raffensperger’s team then leaked and lied about it to the far left Washington Post.

Fani Willis is now considering racketeering and conspiracy charges against Trump because there is so-called ‘evidence’ that Trump’s effort to challenge the election in Georgia did not originate in the state as a grassroots movement.