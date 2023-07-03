Gavin Newsom Meets with Democrats in Boise to Discuss How Dems Can Turn Idaho Into California

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) met with Democrats in Boise, Idaho this weekend.

Many Californians have fled to Idaho to escape Newsom’s tyranny.

California is under one-party rule – the Democrats control the legislature and the state hasn’t seen a Republican governor for over a decade.

Covid tyranny, high taxes, high crime rates, record homelessness, a record number of illegal aliens, eroding parental rights, and attacks on gun ownership have contributed to the great exodus.

Newsom traveled to Idaho to cook up ways to turn the Gem State into California.

Gavin Newsom was in Boise this weekend campaigning for Joe Biden and building his own base of support.

“Great to be in Boise, Idaho last night supporting the Idaho Democratic Party. Incredibly inspiring to hear about the work they are doing to push back against the GOP and build a bottom up approach to gain seats in their statehouse and beyond,” Newsom said.

The Idaho Tribune ripped Gavin Newsom.

“Newsom took time out of his busy schedule turning California into a S***hole, to come to Idaho and brainstorm ways to destroy the one place in America that conservatives have a shot at defending.” the Idaho Tribune said.