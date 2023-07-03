Furious Airline Passengers Rage at Pete Buttigieg as They Face Holiday Travel Nightmare

The nation’s airlines continue their seemingly endless struggle with systematic dysfunction.

More than 2,000 flights were delayed in the advance of the pre-Fourth of July weekend, according to The Hill.

Many travelers took aim at Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg amid the cancellations, questioning his commitment to safeguarding the rights of air travel consumers.

One traveler recounted being stuck at the Denver airport for the entire weekend without receiving accommodation from United Airlines.

Buttigieg pointed to unstable weather as a factor in the spree of cancellations, claiming the circumstances were beyond his control, according to The Hill.

Buttigieg cited what he called a record-setting amount of air travelers in defending his department’s record, touting the lowest flight cancellation percentage since the start of the week.

This is far from Buttigieg’s first rodeo with mass cancellations and travel dysfunction.

Buttigieg called out the airlines with fiery rhetoric amid a spree of Christmas cancellations, pledging to prevent the same situation from occurring again.

Dysfunction had earlier left thousands of travelers stranded earlier in summer 2022, with many pointing to Buttigieg’s regulation of the nation’s airlines as lacking.

The former small-town mayor and failed presidential candidate has opted to focus on political punditry amid the nation’s transportation woes, finding time to critique Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign ads as passengers languish in airports.

Buttigieg questioned DeSantis’ manhood in a Sunday CNN interview.

The Democrat’s critics have pointed to his preference for heated rhetoric — without delivering real results for stranded air travelers.

Buttigieg’s inability to oversee America’s transportation and travel has also spurred congressional scrutiny.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

