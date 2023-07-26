FTX Scandal: Prosecution Asks for the Pre-Trial Arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried for Witness Tampering – Judge Issues Gag Order for Disgraced ‘Crypto Bro’ and Will Consider His Incarceration

The recent FTX scandal and bankruptcy have exposed the underbelly of the once-exciting market of the cryptocurrencies.

It also introduced many to ‘the shambolic 30-year-old former multibillionaire’ Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The ‘Crypto bro’, who was always a darling of the DNC media, is now called ‘scammy’, ‘crypto crook’, ‘fraudster’.

The incredibly successful SBF was shown to be highly controversial figure, caught in a web of drugs, free sex and a whole host of financial crimes.

Bankman-Fried is – perhaps not coincidentally – the second-biggest donor to the Democrats, after George Soros.

To begin with, the FTX scandal showed openly how CD swamp launders Ukraine ‘aid. The taxpayer funds were sent as ‘aid’ to Ukraine. They were subsequently ‘invested’ by Zelensky’s goons in FTX funds. The now-insolvent company proceeded to make huge political donations to politicians and PACs – mostly Democrats, but also establishment Republicans.

Money laundering out in the open, done by the same people, mind you, who were supposed to scrutinize the ‘aid’ being sent to Ukraine in the first place.

His upcoming trial, is a big deal. As he unveiled charges against SBF, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called it ‘one of the biggest financial frauds in American history’.

And now, before it even started, the case is already a source of controversy, as prosecutors have asked for his arrest pending trial.

Reuters reported:

“Federal prosecutors in New York on Wednesday asked a judge to order Sam Bankman-Fried to be jailed ahead of his scheduled October trial over the collapse of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

At a hearing in Manhattan federal court, prosecutor Danielle Sassoon said ‘no set of release conditions can ensure the safety of the community’.

The request came after Bankman-Fried gave a New York Times reporter personal writings by Caroline Ellison, who led his crypto hedge fund Alameda Research and is expected to testify against him, in what prosecutors said amounted to witness tampering.”

Presiding Judge Kaplan proceeded to tighten Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail, and said he will consider jailing him before the trial.

“Kaplan imposed a ‘gag order‘ previously requested by prosecutors for the 31-year-old Bankman-Fried, and gave both sides until Aug. 3 to explain their views on whether jail is necessary for the former billionaire.

‘I’m very mindful of the government’s interest in this issue, which I take seriously’, Kaplan said. ‘Mr. Bankman-Fried, you’d better take it seriously too’.”

The New York Times published last week an article containing excerpts from SBF’s former girlfriend (and Alameda CEO) Caroline Ellison’s personal Google documents.

Bankman-Fried acknowledged being the one who shared Ellison’s writings with a Times reporter.