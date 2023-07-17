Fox News Releases Promo Video of Rehashed Primetime Lineup – Takes Veiled Jab at Tucker Carlson in Updated Slogan: “The Right Voices at the Right Time” (VIDEO)

The Fox in new clothing.

Fox News published its promotional video of its rehashed primetime lineup earlier today, marking a new era for the broadcasting giant following the controversial firing of Tucker Carlson.

The new lineup debuts tonight, Monday, at 7 pm, with a new slogan that aims to take a veiled jab at Carlson, declaring they’ve found “The Right Voices at the Right Time.” A move that appears to imply Carlson was not the “right voice” for their platform.

Chadwick Moore, author of Tucker’s book, wrote, “In Fox’s attempt to hype its “new” primetime lineup (it’s not new, just a shuffle) they’ve changed their slogan from “Standing Up for What’s Right” to “The Right Voices at the Right Time,” a subtle dig at Tucker Carlson but a telling reminder of the company’s editorial mission—Tucker was not the “right voice” in their purview.”

Fox News Channel’s blockbuster new primetime lineup kicks off tonight at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/W8H8fVhS5N — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 17, 2023

Jesse Watters is officially replacing Tucker Carlson.

Watters has been with Fox News for two decades, starting first as a production assistant, and then moving up the ranks to become a commentator on the O’Reilly Factor, former Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly’s program.

The 44-year-old native Pennsylvanian currently serves as a co-host for The Five, Fox News’ most popular TV show, and as a solo host of his own program Watters’ World. He has hosted the later show at 7PM news hour since 2022.

Last week, FOX News’ stock was downgraded by Wells Fargo, something that would have been unthinkable just a few months ago. The network was already struggling to regain its footing in the ratings after taking Tucker off the air and now this.

Meanwhile, Tucker has been airing a show on Twitter. He has garnered over ten million views for each episode, more than the number of people who tuned in to see him on FOX News.