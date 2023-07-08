FOX News Cheap Shot Against President Trump Blows Up in Their Faces – Forced to Retract Article with Vulgar Made Up Quotes from Former Top Administration Official

Fox News ended up with egg on their face Friday night after attempting a cheap shot against President Trump.

Breitbart reported the disgraced network published ,and then retracted, a story claiming former Trump Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price used colorful language to “reveal” that he would not support the 45th president for re-election.

Recall that back in 2017, Trump canned Price after left-wing Politico revealed he took multiple private jet trips for personal reasons using taxpayer dollars. One would not be surprised if Price still harbored some sour grapes.

Here was the headline and the first three paragraphs of the story. Note the colorful language reads like a resistance dream.

Former Trump Cabinet member tells him to ‘kiss’ his ‘butt’ EXCLUSIVE: Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price told Fox News Digital there’s “no way” he will support former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid. When asked whether he will endorse Trump, Price said, “After he fired me? No way.” “The only thing that guy has more of than fake tan is narcissism,” Price said in an emailed statement to Fox New Digital. “He can kiss my big medical butt.”

There were several problems revealed by Dan Diamond, the reporter who broke the Price story. First, Price never heard from Fox News. Second, he never wrote an email to Fox News regarding his supposed refusal to support Trump. Finally, the vulgar quote was completely made up.

! A source close to Price said he: (1) never heard from Fox News on this matter (2) did not write an email to Fox News on this matter (3) this is not Price’s quote. Screenshot of Fox News story below. pic.twitter.com/TLfOQSNg4L — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 7, 2023

After getting called out by Diamond, Fox News completely retracted the story. The webpage’s headline and story now reads as follows:

CORRECTION Editor’s note: This article inaccurately attributed a quote to former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and has been retracted.