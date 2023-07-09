FOX News Channel Hits Rock Bottom – Drags Out Old Mob Boss to Smear Trump – Now We’re Supposed to Hate Trump Because he Outsmarted the Mafia! HAH! (VIDEO)

You just can’t make this up.

FOX News host Eric Shawn dragged out an old mob boss to run a verbal hit on President Trump.

The old mob boss Billy D’Elia says you can’t trust President Trump because Trump outsmarted the mob and saved himself millions of dollars. Trump flipped a coin and saved one million dollars.

So NOW we’re supposed to hate Trump because he bested the mob! Hah!

Trump is such a badass! He even wins deals with the mob!

And the Mighty FOX has fallen.

Via Midnight Rider and Ultra PepeLives.

