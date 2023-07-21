Fox News Accused of Financially Supporting Far-Left Charities Such as Satanic Temple and Planned Parenthood, Whistleblowers Reveal

Activist groups that have been seen to be detrimental to the interests and values of Fox News Corporation’s core conservative audience have allegedly received funding from the company, according to Blaze Media.

According to sources, two current Fox News employees and a former producer, Fox News has set up an internal portal app known as “Fox Giving,” which allows employees to donate to various charitable organizations, with the company matching donations up to $1,000.

Among the listed groups are the Satanic Temple, the Trevor Project, Planned Parenthood and its various branches, and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

The Satanic Temple, an atheistic organization known for its evil and unconventional activism, the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group promoting gender ideology, Planned Parenthood, a pro-abortion organization and provider of cross-sex hormone therapy, and the SPLC, often critical of conservative groups.

Screenshots and testimonies provided by these sources have further confirmed the allegations.

Blaze Media’s head of programming, Rikki Ratliff-Fellman, personally witnessed the source accessing their company portal at Myfox.okta.com. This was done to validate the existence of the ‘giving’ app.

“I watched the source physically log in to their company portal at Myfox.okta.com to confirm the giving app and to see some of the questionable charities and the donation match option for myself to verify nothing was photoshopped,” he said.

One current employee turned-whistleblower told Blaze Media, “Fox pretends to care about Christians, but some of the stuff they push internally suggests otherwise. Glory holes, trans surgeries for kids, and potential donations to Satan are a huge slap in the face to every Christian at the company, and we resent it,” adding, “It offends me personally that this company acts like they support Christians and yet they’re literally willing to match $1,000 donation to the Satanic Temple.”

One ex-producer said that the situation “shows complete disregard and hatred for Fox’s core audience.”

“It became clear certain things weren’t going to be tolerated on air any more after Tucker was gone. We were told: Lay off Dylan Mulvaney,” said the former producer.

“Once I realized we couldn’t say certain things on air any more, I started to dig more into the reality of the corporate views.”

“It shows complete disregard and hatred for Fox’s core audience, which is a huge part of the country. They watch believing Fox is speaking for them, when in reality it’s a company participating in certain things that don’t match their audience’s values. [The disdain] is driven more by executives, lawyers, and HR than people realize, especially post-Dominion,” the former producer added.

More from the outlet: