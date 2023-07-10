Former USA Gymnastic Doctor and Convicted Pedophile Larry Nassar Stabbed Several Times In Florida Prison

The disgraced team doctor of the USA gymnastics team who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing children gymnasts was stabbed at a federal prison in Florida.

Disgraced Team USA doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed at the United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida over the weekend.

Nassar was reportedly stabbed in the back and chest and is now in stable condition after receiving medical treatment.

A judge handling Nassar’s case declared in 2018 that Nassar sexually abused “over 265 identified victims and an infinite number of victims.”

🚨BREAKING: Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, has been stabbed multiple times at a federal prison https://t.co/MM1TAgPTNO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 10, 2023

Per AP:

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida. Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. The people said he was in stable condition Monday. One of the people said he had been stabbed in the back and in the chest.