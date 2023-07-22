Former ABC Investigative Journalist James Gordon Meek Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges



James Gordon Meek

A former ABC journalist who went missing after the FBI raided his home and seized his laptop pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.

As reported last year, Emmy-winning investigative journalist James Meek went missing after the FBI raided his Virginia home and seized classified information from his laptop in April 2022.

James Gordon Meek, 52, went missing after the feds raided his Arlington penthouse apartment, the Rolling Stone reported.

Meek produced the Hulu documentary “3212 Unredacted” which detailed the 2017 Pentagon coverup of the deaths of US special forces in Niger.

The “lightning raid” was conducted after a search warrant was approved by a federal magistrate judge in the Virginia Eastern District Court, Rolling Stone reported.

“If agents got hold of Meek’s records, the move would have had to have been approved by US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.” The New York Post reported.

Meek pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges on Friday.

ABC News reported: