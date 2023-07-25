FLASHBACK: Former Bush/Clinton White House Chef Drowned in 2015

The recent drowning of former White House and Obama personal chef Tafari Campbell marks the second time a former White House chef has died by drowning within the last decade.

Back in 2015, Former White House chef for Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Walter Scheib went missing while hiking outside the city of Taos, New Mexico.

According to authorities, Scheib went missing after hiking in the Taos Ski Valley, located about 10 miles outside of Taos.

After several days of searching, Scheib’s dead body was found by an emergency rescue team and a state medical examiner confirmed it was likely he died by drowning.

The hiking trail Scheib was on was known to have flash floodings and mudslides during the summer months.

ABC reported on the story in 2015:

Former White House chef Walter Scheib likely died from drowning on his hike outside of Taos, New Mexico, more than 10 days ago, authorities concluded today. A state medical examiner completed the investigation into Scheib’s death today following the discovery of his body Sunday night, roughly 30 yards from the hiking trail where his car was last seen. Thunderstorms were reported in the area where Scheib decided to hike on the day he was last seen, according to weather reports. The mountainous area is also prone to flash flooding, land, and rock slides, according to New Mexico State Police Sgt. Elizabeth Armijo. Scheib, 61, was last seen on June 13 heading to hike a trail in the Taos Ski Valley 10 miles outside of Taos.

Now fast forward to 2023 and Obama’s former White House chef Tafari Campbell has drowned.

READ: