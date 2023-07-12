FIREWORKS! Matt Gaetz Reads Infamous Hunter Biden Shakedown WhatsApp Message, Then Asks Wray if He’s ‘Protecting the Bidens’ (VIDEO)

FBI Director Chris Wray on Wednesday testified before the House Judiciary Committee.

The hearing, “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” will examine the politicization of the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency under the direction of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Wray is the only witness answering questions.

Congressman Matt Gaetz read the infamous Hunter Biden WhatsApp message threatening a Chinese business associate, then asked Wray if he is protecting the Bidens.

Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

Harvest Fund Management had previously invested in Hunter Biden’s firm, BHR Partners – a private investment fund founded in 2013 that is co-owned by the Bank of China.

The July 2017 WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Henry Zhao is as follows according to the IRS whistleblower:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

A few weeks later Hunter Biden received a $5 million wire from a Chinese firm.

“Sounds like a shakedown, doesn’t it, Director?” Matt Gaetz said to Wray.

“I’m not gonna get into commenting on that,” Wray said.

“You seem deeply uncurious about it, don’t you? Almost SUSPICIOUSLY uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?” Gaetz said.

“Absolutely not,” Wray said.

Gaetz replied, “To the millions of people who will see this, they know it is [a shakedown]. And you’re inability to acknowledge that is deeply revealing about you.”

WATCH: