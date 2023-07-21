Fire Engulfs Sen. Rand Paul’s Kentucky Office Overnight

Bowling Green Fire Department

The Bowling Green office of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was engulfed in flames in an overnight fire, officials have confirmed. No injuries were reported.

The Bowling Green Fire Department arrived at the scene around 1:45 a.m. following reports of a significant fire at the downtown location, which serves as Paul’s local office. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire upon their arrival and called for additional units, according to Public Information Officer Katie McKee.

A total of 31 personnel, not including two deputy chiefs and Bowling Green Fire Chief Justin Brooks responded to the scene.

The building housed several key offices including that of Senator Rand Paul, the law firm Kerrick Bachert, and Dezign Tees, a popular local business. The fire spread to other nearby buildings downtown, according to Bowling Greene Daily News.

McKee confirmed the collapse of the roof and outlined the challenges firefighters faced while battling the blaze.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown. It is still unclear which building the fire first began.

In a statement to BG Daily News, Sen. Paul said, ““We are thankful for the Bowling Green first responders who arrived quickly to the scene to put out the fire, and are continuing to work with authorities to assess damages and to determine a cause.”

“We have a very well established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians.”

