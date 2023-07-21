Fire Engulfs Sen. Rand Paul’s Kentucky Office Overnight

The Bowling Green office of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was engulfed in flames in an overnight fire, officials have confirmed. No injuries were reported.

The Bowling Green Fire Department arrived at the scene around 1:45 a.m. following reports of a significant fire at the downtown location, which serves as Paul’s local office. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire upon their arrival and called for additional units, according to Public Information Officer Katie McKee.

A total of 31 personnel, not including two deputy chiefs and Bowling Green Fire Chief Justin Brooks responded to the scene.

BREAKING: The fire department is reportedly on scene at Rand Paul’s (R-KY) office in Bowling Green, Kentucky after it caught fire overnight. (story is still developing) pic.twitter.com/UVI83A6Haw — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) July 21, 2023

The building housed several key offices including that of Senator Rand Paul, the law firm Kerrick Bachert, and Dezign Tees, a popular local business. The fire spread to other nearby buildings downtown, according to Bowling Greene Daily News.

Sen. Rand Paul’s office was not the only building impacted, the fire impacted multiple neighboring commercial businesses in downtown Bowling Green. A public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department, says no injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/VYh02Ew1q8 — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) July 21, 2023

McKee confirmed the collapse of the roof and outlined the challenges firefighters faced while battling the blaze.

Several large tree limbs in front of Sen. Rand Paul’s office had to be cut so a hose could reach the 2nd floor windows. Six units worked to extinguish the flames, with firefighters manning the aerials of trucks 1 and 6 to get at the fire from above. (Bowling Green Daily) pic.twitter.com/80t9ChetHN — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) July 21, 2023

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown. It is still unclear which building the fire first began.

In a statement to BG Daily News, Sen. Paul said, ““We are thankful for the Bowling Green first responders who arrived quickly to the scene to put out the fire, and are continuing to work with authorities to assess damages and to determine a cause.”

“We have a very well established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians.”