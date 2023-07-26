Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Epstein Associate Leon Black, Citing Allegations of Severe Abuse and Rape of Autistic Teenager

On Tuesday, a federal lawsuit was filed in Manhattan court against business mogul Leon Black for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at a townhouse owned by Jeffrey Epstein in 2002.

The lawsuit, which was filed by attorneys at Wigdor Law, alleges disturbing accusations of severe abuse and rape involving a woman who has autism and a rare genetic condition Mosaic Down Syndrome.

The plaintiff, now in her late 30s, claims to have been coerced into engaging in illicit activities with Black, who is widely known for his high-profile role as the former CEO of Apollo Global Management.

The lawsuit further alleges that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, played a pivotal role in facilitating this illicit arrangement, acting as the conduits through which the victim was introduced to Black.

According to her account, the notorious duo trafficked her to several influential older men during the early 2000s. The victim claimed that her recruitment into this dark world occurred at a cheerleading camp with the assistance of other individuals.

Forbes reported:

Jane Doe, the anonymous defendant, claims she was first trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell beginning in 2001, and that Epstein and Maxwell – as well as others – routinely sexually abused her. The lawsuit allege that Epstein introduced the plaintiff to Leon Black in the spring or summer of 2002 and instructed her to “give [him] the same kind of “massage treatment” that she gives Epstein – meaning that it would involve sexual intercourse and she was expected to strip naked.” The plaintiff claims Black led the defendant to a massage room on the third floor of Epstein’s townhouse, where he raped the then-16-year-old. “The violent and sadistic nature of Black’s rape left an indelible mark on her, both physically and psychologically,” the lawsuit alleges.

“This is a frivolous and sanctionable lawsuit. Mr. Black has never met this individual,” said Black’s attorney, Susan Estrich of Estrich Goldin.

According to Estrich, Wigdor Law “intentionally manufactured [these] vicious and defamatory lies, masquerading as allegations… as part of the firm’s vendetta against Mr. Black for vigorously and successfully defending himself over the past two years.”

“This sham proceeding will be promptly dismissed and will provide further ammunition for Mr. Black’s pending sanctions motion against the Wigdor firm,” added Estric, referring to Black’s recent motion to sanction the law firm for “wantonly fil[ing] complaints without reasonable investigation.”

Wigdor Law Firm is currently representing Cheri Pierson in an ongoing lawsuit filed in November 2022. Pierson alleges that Black sexually assaulted her in a townhouse owned by Jeffrey Epstein back in 2002. Black, however, maintains his innocence, claiming that he has never met Pierson.

In a similar case from June 2021, Wigdor Law represented Guzel Ganieva, a former Russian model, who claimed that Black raped her. Black denied these allegations as well.

The professional relationship between Ganieva and Wigdor dissolved in March of the following year, and by May, the case was dismissed due to perceived legal inconsistencies in Ganieva’s claims, along with the existence of a pre-signed non-disclosure agreement, according to Forbes.

The outlet added that Leon Black vacated his positions as the CEO and chairman at Apollo Global Management in 2021 following the disclosure of his $158 million payment to Jeffrey Epstein in exchange for financial planning and tax advice. The Senate Finance Committee is currently investigating these significant payments.

According to a recent report by the New York Times, Black made a payment of $62.5 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to absolve himself from any future potential claims related to the islands’ ongoing investigation into Epstein’s sex trafficking activities there.

Read the lawsuit below: