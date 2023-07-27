Federal Judge Throws Out Bowe Bergdahl’s Court-Martial Conviction for Army Desertion

Remember Bowe Bergdahl? He is the former American soldier who abandoned his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

During the search to find him following his disappearance, as many as six soldiers were killed. Obama then ended up trading five suspected terrorists to bring Bergdahl back to the U.S. as a result.

His court-martial conviction has now been thrown out due to a claim of bias against the judge.

Bowe Bergdahl court-martial conviction for Army desertion thrown out by federal judge A former U.S. Army soldier who pleaded guilty to desertion after leaving his post while deployed in Afghanistan and was subsequently captured and tortured by the Taliban had his court-martial conviction vacated Tuesday. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton in Washington D.C. said that military judge Jeffrey Nance, who presided over the court-martial of Bowe Bergdahl, failed to disclose that he had applied to the executive branch for a job as an immigration judge, creating a potential conflict of interest. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Army and Justice Department. Walton noted that former President Trump criticized Bergdahl during the 2016 presidential campaign. Bergdahl’s lawyers argued that the criticism placed command influence on Nance. Walton rejected that argument, but he said a reasonable person could question the judge’s impartiality under the circumstances. It was not clear if the ruling could possibly result in the reinstatement of rank or change of status for Bargdahl’s dishonorable discharge.

This is outrageous.

This is absolute horseshit. An activist judge has “vacated” Bo Bergdahl’s conviction on a technicality. The facts remain unchanged. Bergdahl deserted, joined the Taliban, and American soldiers died while looking for the traitor. https://t.co/8RDGkDmNCQ — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 26, 2023

In the span of two days we see American government deny transport of the remains of a Marine it killed in the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle and now this 🤦🏻Bowe Bergdahl court-martial conviction for Army desertion thrown out by federal judge | Fox News https://t.co/Mpj6MGBRun — Col. Rob Maness ret. 1776 🇺🇸 (@RobManess) July 26, 2023

I watched this traitor via SIGINT from day one. #Bergdahl cost soldiers their lives hunting for him.

Bowe Bergdahl court-martial conviction for Army desertion thrown out by federal judgehttps://t.co/bC7abWQ4FD — Senior Chief (@SeniorChiefEXW) July 26, 2023

The families of the men who died looking for him must be so disgusted and who could blame them?