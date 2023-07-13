FDA Approves Over-The-Counter Contraceptive Pill

Editor’s Note: This post was updated to reflect that the FDA approved an over-the counter contraceptive pill.

This is the first time the Food and Drug Administration approved over-the-counter contraceptive pill.

In a Thursday morning press release, the FDA “approved Opill (norgestrel) tablet for nonprescription use to prevent pregnancy— the first daily oral contraceptive approved for use in the U.S. without a prescription.”

According to the FDA:

“Approval of this progestin-only oral contraceptive pill provides an option for consumers to purchase oral contraceptive medicine without a prescription at drug stores, convenience stores, and grocery stores, as well as online.”

The press release further explains how “almost half of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the U.S. each year are unintended” and that “Availability of nonprescription Opill may help reduce the number of unintended pregnancies and their potential negative impacts.”