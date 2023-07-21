FBI Wrongfully Searched Foreign-Spying Database For Information About US Senator, State Judge

An FBI analyst wrongfully searched a foreign-spying database for information about a US Senator and two state officials, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The FISC’s Section 702 violation was revealed in a FISA court opinion written in April and partially declassified on Friday.

“Section 702 of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) allows the government to conduct targeted surveillance of non-U.S. citizens located abroad to acquire foreign intelligence information. When U.S. citizens are flagged as part of these investigations, the FBI takes over the process of querying them for possible security reasons.” Fox News reported.

The court’s opinion said the searches into the three officials did not meet the standard and failed to follow FBI policy.

“Some violations of the querying standard coincided with failure to follow an FBI policy that requires prior Deputy Director approval to use ‘sensitive query terms’ — e.g. identifiers of domestic public officials, domestic political candidates, members of the news media, academics, and religious organizations or persons prominent within them,” the court’s opinion said.

The identities of the US Senator, state senator, and state judge are not known.

The Wall Street Journal reported: