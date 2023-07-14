FBI Pushed Informants to Buy Weapons to Expand Domestic Violent Extremism Investigations

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have both claimed that far-right and white supremacist groups “pose the most serious domestic national security threat in the U.S.” In April 2022, House Republicans blasted Mayorkas for “failing to name a single case of domestic terrorism that his department has referred to the Department of Justice for prosecution.”

A new investigation by Madeleine Rowley and Alex Gutentag on Public finds that “the FBI is not only exaggerating the threat of white supremacy, but is also embedding confidential human sources within white nationalist groups and encouraging members of these groups to engage in illegal activity.“

According to Public, “there’s no good evidence that domestic terrorism is increasing. Last year there were only 21 homicides linked to white supremacists in the entire country. By comparison, Chicago alone saw an average of 58 homicides every month.”

The Gateway Pundit readers are familiar with the bogus fedsurrectionist “Patriot Front“ organization, who all happen to wear the same khaki fed-style pants and never show their faces. Recently in Portland, true patriot Proud Boys unmasked the sham “Patriot Front“, as Gateway Pundit revealed.

A source has now confirmed to Public that the FBI “pushed confidential informants to buy weapons so that agents can expand the scope and scale of domestic violent extremism investigations.”

The actions follow the patterns of other FBI entrapment cases, according to Public, such as the FBI “plot” to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer: “The FBI pays an informant to lure people into planning and almost carrying out terrorist attacks using weapons, money, and other materials usually provided by the FBI before arresting them at the last minute”, Public writes.

Evidence gathered suggests that the FBI “is going even further” with their entrapment tactics, Public reports, citing Lucas Gage, “a retired Marine veteran previously involved with a far-right white nationalist group”, who recently “posted a video on Twitter describing how the FBI’s Domestic Terror Unit tried to recruit him to embed into extremist groups like Atomwaffen.”

Addressing the "fed" accusation by telling you how this actually works, from encounters with feds myself. #patriotfront pic.twitter.com/IIaqBU8JO3 — Lucas Gage (@Lucas_Gage_) June 25, 2023

Gage described his recruitment process to Public: “CIs (Confidential Informants) are paid in cash. There is no trace of them working with the FBI. Under no circumstances could a CI expose they work for the FBI, otherwise the deal would be off.”

An FBI agent approached Gage about becoming an informant and asked if he “would be comfortable buying weapons and drugs when undercover,” he said.

An FBI source corroborated Gage’s description of FBI tactics, according to the report, explaining that “prompting informants to buy drugs and weapons” is a common strategy. In 2020, the FBI asked an Iowa truck driver if he’d be willing to buy and sell drugs as an informant for the FBI, as Lee Fang reported for The Intercept in 2020.

“From 2013 to 2021, the FBI’s domestic terrorism-related investigations increased by 357 percent, but there was no similar increase in terrorist attacks during that period“, Public writes. “If the number of open FBI cases reflected the actual level of extremist violence, there would be a domestic terrorist attack every day.“