Fargo Cop Killer Mohamad Barakat was Syrian Asylum Seeker Brought in by Obama



Mohamad Barakat

*Motive unknown*

Fargo cop killer Mohamad Barakat was a Syrian asylum seeker who was brought to the United States in 2012 by Barack Obama.

One police officer was killed and two others were critically injured after a suspect opened fire for “no reason at all” on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota last week.

The deceased suspect was identified last Saturday as 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat.

According to reports, Mohamad Barakat began shooting at officers responding to a collision on a busy street in a broad daylight ambush.

Fargo police immediately began to exchange gunfire with Mohamad Barakat.

Jake Wallin, a 23-year-old rookie officer was fatally shot.

Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were critically injured in the gunfire.

Officer Zach Robinson fatally shot Mohamad Barakat.

Barakat also shot and injured a 25-year-old woman who just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Authorities recovered a hand grenade, explosives, canisters with gasoline, multiple guns, and 1,800 rounds of ammo in Mohamad Barakat’s vehicle.

Mohamad Barakat was planning ‘more mayhem,’ but police still won’t admit the ambush on officers was an act of terrorism.

According to KFYR TV, Barakat’s internet search history revealed he had been researching mass shootings and looking for crowded social events in Fargo.

KFYR TV reported: