Fargo Cop Killer Mohamad Barakat Was in Possession of Explosives and Planning More Attacks, But Police Still Won’t Admit Act of Terrorism

Fargo cop killer Mohomad Barakat was planning ‘more mayhem,’ but police still won’t admit the ambush on officers was an act of terrorism.

One police officer was killed and two others were critically injured after a suspect opened fire for “no reason at all” on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota on Friday.

The deceased suspect was identified on Saturday as 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat.

According to reports, Mohamad Barakat began shooting at officers responding to a collision on a busy street in a broad daylight ambush on Friday afternoon.

Fargo police immediately began to exchange gunfire with Mohamad Barakat.

Jake Wallin, a 23-year-old rookie officer was fatally shot.

Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were critically injured in the gunfire.

Officer Zach Robinson fatally shot Mohamad Barakat.

Barakat also shot and injured a 25-year-old woman who just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Authorities recovered a hand grenade, explosives, canisters with gasoline, multiple guns, and 1,800 rounds of ammo in Mohamad Barakat’s vehicle.

But his ambush on police officers and firefighters last week totally wasn’t a terrorist attack.



Explosives and weapons found in Mohamad Barakat’s vehicle: credit: Fargo police

According to CBS, Fargo police Chief David Zibolski said he believed police had previous contact with Mohamad Barakat.

Barakat was not involved in the collision that brought law enforcement to the scene.

Police are still working to determine if Barakat’s ambush attack on police officers was premeditated.

CBS reported (emphasis ours):