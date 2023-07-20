Fargo Cop Killer Mohamad Barakat Was in Possession of Explosives and Planning More Attacks, But Police Still Won’t Admit Act of Terrorism

Fargo cop killer Mohomad Barakat was planning ‘more mayhem,’ but police still won’t admit the ambush on officers was an act of terrorism.
One police officer was killed and two others were critically injured after a suspect opened fire for “no reason at all” on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota on Friday.
The deceased suspect was identified on Saturday as 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat.
According to reports, Mohamad Barakat began shooting at officers responding to a collision on a busy street in a broad daylight ambush on Friday afternoon.
Fargo police immediately began to exchange gunfire with Mohamad Barakat.
Jake Wallin, a 23-year-old rookie officer was fatally shot.
Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were critically injured in the gunfire.
Officer Zach Robinson fatally shot Mohamad Barakat.
Barakat also shot and injured a 25-year-old woman who just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Authorities recovered a hand grenade, explosives, canisters with gasoline, multiple guns, and 1,800 rounds of ammo in Mohamad Barakat’s vehicle.
But his ambush on police officers and firefighters last week totally wasn’t a terrorist attack.
Explosives and weapons found in Mohamad Barakat’s vehicle: credit: Fargo police
According to CBS, Fargo police Chief David Zibolski said he believed police had previous contact with Mohamad Barakat.
Barakat was not involved in the collision that brought law enforcement to the scene.
Police are still working to determine if Barakat’s ambush attack on police officers was premeditated.
CBS reported (emphasis ours):
The man who shot Fargo police officers — one fatally — last week had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns and a homemade hand grenade in his vehicle, officials said Wednesday.
Mohamad Barakat, 37, opened fire on officers responding to a traffic wreck Friday before being fatally shot by Officer Zach Robinson. Officer Jake Wallin was killed, and Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were hospitalized with critical injuries.
“When you look at the amount of ammunition this shooter had in his car, he was planning on more mayhem in our community,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said at a news conference Wednesday.
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley described Barakat’s attack as “completely unprovoked.”
“He’s casing the place up and stalking his way in and sizing up his opportunity and then parks there and spends minutes watching the officers and waits until they are literally walking, Wrigley said. “That’s when he lifts his firearm out the window and begins firing. It was an absolute ambush. There’s no other way to describe that”
Robinson ordered Barakat 16 times to put the gun down before firing on him, Wrigley said. Wrigley said Robinson’s use of deadly force “was reasonable. It was justified and lawful in every possible way.”