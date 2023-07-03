Far-Left Politico: Democrats Should Primary Joe Biden

The left-wing media is starting to talk about Joe Biden’s dementia problem.

Far-left Politico said Democrats should primary Joe Biden.

“President Joe Biden needs a tuneup. He’s a stiff when speaking at the lectern. When not a stiff, the 80-year-old can be a dolt, saying, as he did this week, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “losing the war in Iraq” when he meant Ukraine, or blurting out a senseless, “God save the Queen, man,” at a gun control rally last week. The English language has never been his friend, so it’s logical that his managers, er, his aides, have limited his exposure to the press.” Politico wrote.

“If Biden can’t vanquish a worthy Democrat in primary season, he has no business entering the general.” Politico wrote.

The Hill also published an opinion piece questioning Joe Biden’s mental acuity.

“We Need a Serious Conversation About Joe Biden’s Brain” – The Hill’s opinion contributor wrote.

“Although many journalists did a fine job this week highlighting the president’s apparent confusion regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one can’t help but feel as if the news industry as a whole is avoiding the obvious follow-up question. Namely, “Is Biden OK?”” the journalist at The Hill wrote.

“It’s not an unfair question, either, considering the Iraq/Ukraine gaffes were not an isolated series of incidents. They are simply the latest in a string of bizarre, confused and mostly unintelligible statements from Biden in the much longer string of bizarre, confused and mostly unintelligible statements that have come to define the Biden presidency.”

Meanwhile, Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is campaigning in Idaho…