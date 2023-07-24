Far-Left Attorney Wants President Trump Detained – His Reason is Really Dumb

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

A far-left attorney wants President Trump detained but ignores the corrupt DOJ raiding the President’s home.

The far-left are not just unholy, and they are really dumb. The two go hand in hand.

President Trump’s home, the iconic Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the corrupt Obama-Biden DOJ in an unnecessary, unprecedented and unlawful action in 2022.

Attorney Mike Davis has been saying since Day 1 that the DOJ acted unlawfully because the President has the Presidential Records Act, which provides only the President the ability to choose what he wanted to take with him when he left office.

(Joe Biden had no such legal protection when he stole classified documents from the US government and kept them in Chinatown in Boston.)

Some lefty believes President Trump should be thrown in jail for sharing Barack Obama’s address that was included in the documents related to the Mar-a-Lago case.

Far-left Raw Story, which caters to the far-left nutjobs in America, says that attorney Glenn Kirschner shared his bizarre opinion on the case based on no or little common sense.

During an appearance on Dean Obeidallah’s SiriusXM show, a former federal prosecutor laid out a compelling case to take Donald Trump into custody and hold him until his case comes to trial. According to legal expert Glenn Kirschner, there is a solid history of locking up defendants when they are considered a threat to the community, and that Trump’s latest hints about fomenting violence constitute a reasonable reason for special counsel Jack Smith to take him out of public circulation With the host asserting that Trump is becoming more dangerous and has “become a threat to the community,” guest Kirschner claimed it would not be out of the ordinary for him to be detained. “Donald Trump should be detained pending trial,” the former prosecutor replied. “And I say that not from my own personal preference or animosity, I have for the man.” …”And we do it at our peril. We as the system, as the institutions of the government,” he continued. “What did we see Donald Trump do recently? He posted President Obama’s address and one of his followers, a guy named Taylor Taranto read it, reposted it on his social media platform and then armed himself with two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition, a machete and then headed toward President Obama’s home.”

Barack Obama’s address and homes that he has purchased since making millions while in politics are well reported. They are not secrets. They can be found in less than a minute on the Internet. Same as President Trump’s.

Kirschner is not a fan of President Trump and his hate is over the top.

Joe Hoft is a former international corporate executive. He is currently a radio host, author, and contributor to various websites. You can follow his uncensored articles at JoeHoft.com.