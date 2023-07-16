“Fake News” – Mike Pence Lashes Out After His “That’s Not My Concern” Comment to Tucker Carlson Goes Viral

Mike Pence is angry over the viral video clip of him telling Tucker Carlson “that’s not my concern” after the former Fox News host rattled off a series of ills afflicting cities across the country.

Tucker ended Pence’s career in 60 seconds during Thursday night’s presidential primary forum in Iowa.

“You’re running for President. You are distressed that Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks?! EVERY city in the U.S. has become much worse over the past three years…and it’s VISIBLE. Our economy has degraded…suicide rate has jumped…crime has exponentially increased and yet your concern is that the Ukrainians – country that most people can’t find on a map who’ve received tens of billions of US tax dollars don’t have enough tanks!” Tucker said.

Tucker continued, “I think it’s a fair question to ask, where’s the concern for the United States?”

“That’s not my concern,” Pence said. “Tucker, I’ve heard that routine from you before but that’s not my concern!”

Charlie Kirk posted the viral video to his 2.3 million Twitter followers.

“Tucker Carlson just brutalized Mike Pence for prioritizing Ukraine despite a litany of social ills afflicting America,” Charlie Kirk said.

Tucker Carlson just brutalized Mike Pence for prioritizing Ukraine despite a litany of social ills afflicting America: Tucker: "Where's the concern for the United States?" Pence: "That's not my concern. Tucker I've heard this routine from you before. That's not my concern." pic.twitter.com/1t3docDEsd — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 14, 2023

Pence lashed out at Charlie Kirk.

“Sorry Charlie Kirk. That is what we used to call FAKE NEWS. Here’s the full clip of my remarks if you’re interested,” Pence said.

Pence is claiming his comment was taken out of context.