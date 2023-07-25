EXCLUSIVE: True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht Responds to GA Charges and Media Smears – With Hard Evidence!

The Georgia State Election Board sued True the Vote, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips earlier this month to disclose evidence behind the claims made in their popular documentary on organized election fraud and ballot harvesting in the state.

FOX5 Atlanta reported:

The Texas-based True the Vote group filed complaints with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in November 2021, including one saying it had received “a detailed account of coordinated efforts to collect and deposit ballots in drop boxes across metro Atlanta” during the 2020 general election and in a runoff election in January 2021. True the Vote’s assertions were relied upon heavily for the film “2000 Mules,” a widely debunked film by conservative pundit and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza. The film featured surveillance video from drop boxes in Atlanta’s suburbs showing people depositing multiple ballots. A State Election Board investigation found that those people were submitting ballots for themselves and family members who lived with them, which is allowed under Georgia law. (TGP note: This is completely inaccurate.) In the court filing Tuesday, the state attorney general’s office asked a Fulton County Superior Court judge to order True the Vote to comply with its subpoena. “After multiple good faith efforts by the SEB (State Election Board) and its counsel to obtain the requested information and documents, True the Vote continues to indifferently vacillate between statements of assured compliance and blanket refusals,” leaving the election board with no choice but to turn to the courts, the filing says. Two attorneys who have represented True the Vote in the matter did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Wednesday.

This is an interesting development considering True the Vote offered the State of Georgia evidence of numerous ballot mules in the state during the 2020 election. Governor Kemp at the time was NOT INTERESTED.

In January 2022 The Gateway Pundit reported a bombshell report. True the Vote released evidence that identified hundreds of people who were illegally stuffing drop boxes in Georgia before the 2020 Election. What was left unreported is Governor Kemp’s response to this information.

TGP first reported on this story months ago, and then on January 4, 2022, TGP reported that True the Vote has data, witnesses, and video evidence of election fraudsters in Georgia participating in what appears to be a ‘Ballot Trafficking’ operation before the 2020 Election.

True the Vote shared its information with Georgia’s Governor Kemp and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) back in April 2021. Months later in September 2021, True the vote received a response from Governor Kemp’s appointee at the GBI, minimizing the evidence provided and providing their decision not to perform any investigation into the ballot trafficking operation.

Response to True the Vote from Governor Kemp and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation:



page 2

The GBI also at that time provided the same response to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In doing so, Kemp’s GBI released private and sensitive information on the operation to the press.

In response, the Bopp Law Firm and True the Vote, responded to Georgia Governor Kemp’s response in October 2021. Kemp’s GBI shared information provided by True the Vote to the press that was not forthright. As the letter below notes, the GBI provided confidential information to the press. They omitted evidence True the Vote provided as well as more information provided since April.

True the Vote notes that they withheld the names of individuals from Kemp and the GBI because they were afraid they would be leaked. Sure enough, the GBI leaked a slanted story to the local media proving True the Vote’s concerns were legit.

See True the Vote’s response to Kemp, Raffensperger and the GBI below.

page 2



Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger have never been interested in uncovering the massive election fraud in their state in the 2020 Election.

And now they are going after Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips.

On Monday Catherine Engelbrecht sent The Gateway Pundit her response to the latest lawsuit by Georgia officials.

The timing of Georgia’s lawsuit against True the Vote perfectly coincides with their Grand Jury’s coming pronouncements. Does anyone think this is a coincidence? Over two-and-a-half years ago we provided information to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. They wouldn’t touch it. We presented it to the Sec of State; they didn’t want the data, they didn’t want the video. They buried it all – for years. What they’re doing now is not about us, it’s not about our work, it’s about keeping us penned while they attempt to prosecute Donald Trump. This is an orchestrated hit. We look forward to hitting back.

Gregg and Catherine joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss the accusations against them from Georgia and the Uniparty press.

Catherine Engelbrecht told Steve Bannon that True the Vote offered information to the Wall Street Journal on their investigations years ago. The WSJ did not want it. Now, the Wall Street Journal is attacking them to provide their evidence to them.