Senator Charles Grassley (R-IQ) released the FD-1023 form on Thursday claiming Joe and Hunter Biden coerced Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky to pay them $5,000,000 to get Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired.

BREAKING: Senator Chuck Grassley has released the FD-1023 form claiming Joe Biden and Hunter Biden coerced Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsk to pay them $5,000,000 to get Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired. Zlochevsk hired Hunter despite thinking he was “was stupid” and his… pic.twitter.com/iYlXmmrBNP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 20, 2023

Senator Grassley released the FBI 1023 form on Thursday.

On Thursday night Greg Kelly went over the 1023 FBI memo in detail with his audience.

The memo written by a confidential human source reveals that the Ukrainian officials were not very impressed with Hunter Biden. They thought he was an idiot.

Official Pojarskii noted how Hunter was stupid.

Burisma founder Zlochevsky then later commented that Hunter Biden was stupid and “his dog was smarter.”

Apparently, the only one impressed with Hunter’s intelligence was Joe Biden who told Oprah Winfrey in 2020 that Hunter Biden was “the smartest guy I know.”

Hunter was good at many things, mostly illegal, but brains is not his strong suit.

Here is Greg Kelly’s monologue on the Grassley 1023 on Thursday night.

Here is the full 1023 document released earlier today.

page 1



page 2



page 3



page 4

