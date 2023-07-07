Even MSNBC Questions Biden White House Cocaine Narrative: “Hard to Believe” Secret Service Can’t Figure Out Who’s Bringing Cocaine to White House (VIDEO)

Even MSNBC is starting to question the White House’s ever-changing story on the cocaine found in the West Wing after Hunter Biden visited the grounds.

A baggy of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing over the weekend after Hunter Biden visited the White House.

At first, it was reported that the cocaine was found in the Library.

Then on Tuesday night, it was reported the cocaine was stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing.

Secret Service agents are investigating surveillance footage, visitor logs, and fingerprints to find out who brought the cocaine to the White House.

MSNBC said we may never know who actually brought the cocaine to the White House because the area “wasn’t necessarily covered by cameras all that well.”

On Friday morning MSNBC said it’s “hard to believe” the Secret Service can’t figure out who brought the cocaine to the White House.

WATCH:

Even MSNBC agrees: "Hard to believe" @SecretService can't figure out who's bringing cocaine into the WH pic.twitter.com/0FVNUhV8CU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 7, 2023

Joe Biden refuses to answer questions about the baggy of cocaine.

Biden took no questions about the cocaine found in the White House and called a lid for the day at 4:13 p.m. pic.twitter.com/dVJGfEMmW3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2023

The Secret Service is expected to conclude the cocaine investigation early next week regardless of whether a suspect is identified.

Nothing to see here, move along!