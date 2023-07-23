Elon Musk Makes It Official: Twitter Undergoes Major Rebranding with New Name and Logo – Changes Likely to be Unveiled Today

Proposed Twitter logo from user @SawyerMerritt

On Saturday, billionaire Elon Musk officially announced that Twitter, one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, is undergoing a complete rebranding, including a change in both its name and logo.

Earlier this year, court documents reveal that social media giant Twitter Inc. merged with a newly formed entity, X Corp., and relocated its incorporation to Nevada.

The unexpected disclosure came to light when Laura Loomer shared a court filing pertaining to her case against Twitter, Facebook, and other social media giants.

“Pursuant to Rule 7.1 (a)(1) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the undersigned counsel for Defendant X Corp., as successor in interest to named Defendant Twitter, Inc., hereby states that Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists,” the court documents stated.

“X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp. No publicly traded corporation owns 10% or more of the stock of X Corp. or X Holdings Corp.,” it added.

Further cementing the mysterious transition, Elon Musk tweeted a cryptic “X” last April, without any additional context or explanation.

Twitter Inc., now X Corp., has yet to release any official statements about the dramatic name change or its implications for its global user base.

However on Saturday, Elon Musk hinted at an upcoming transformation for the recently rebranded Twitter, now known as X Corp.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk tweeted.

Musk asked his 149+ million followers to “Change default platform color to black,” a significant departure from Twitter’s characteristic light theme.

But Musk didn’t stop there. In a move indicative of his unconventional business tactics, he threw a worldwide open challenge: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make it go live worldwide tomorrow.”

During a Twitter Space, Musk confirmed that the logo for the platform would indeed be changed on Sunday.

While the official confirmation is yet to be made, a likely candidate for the new logo has emerged. Musk retweeted a proposed logo from one of his followers.

