Election Interference: YouTube Takes Down James O’Keefe’s Interview with Presidential Candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr.

On Friday, James O’Keefe published his interview with Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr. The two luminaries discussed lawsuits, Anthony Fauci, Fear as a political tool, the FBI, the presidency and more.

The interview was posted on Twitter and YouTube.

My full interview with Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Lawsuits, Anthony Fauci, Fear, FBI, Becoming Commander-in-Chief and more! pic.twitter.com/IswUL6cjhd — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 27, 2023

Unfortunately, YouTube took the video down saying, “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

YouTube is doing its best to interfere in the 2024 election. They are afraid of Robert Kennedy, Jr. The more you hear him the more you agree.

Again, this is election interference.

YouTube removed this video for “medical misinformation” Thankfully, you can still watch it here on the public square pic.twitter.com/IswUL6cjhd — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 28, 2023

Trending Politics posted reaction.

At what point can something like this legally be called election interference? I know YouTube can ban any normal person for pretty much anything… But this is a presidential candidate. Aren’t they in a special category? Isn’t there historical precedent for media as it relates?🤷‍♂️ — CJP (@mrtimer2022) July 28, 2023

Imagine being confused between YouTube and a communist government — I Got A New Pony (@IGotANewPony) July 28, 2023

Hasn’t just about everything that Robert Kennedy, Jr. said on the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and the origins of Covid-19, turned out to be true?