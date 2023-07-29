Election Interference: YouTube Takes Down James O’Keefe’s Interview with Presidential Candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr.

by

On Friday, James O’Keefe published his interview with Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr. The two luminaries discussed lawsuits, Anthony Fauci, Fear as a political tool, the FBI, the presidency and more.

The interview was posted on Twitter and YouTube.

Unfortunately, YouTube took the video down saying, “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

YouTube is doing its best to interfere in the 2024 election. They are afraid of Robert Kennedy, Jr. The more you hear him the more you agree.

Again, this is election interference.

Trending Politics posted reaction.

Hasn’t just about everything that Robert Kennedy, Jr. said on the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and the origins of Covid-19, turned out to be true?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.