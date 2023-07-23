Elderly Lowe’s Worker Fired After Getting Repeatedly Punched in the Face Trying to Stop Thieves



image courtesy of New York Post

An elderly Lowe’s worker was fired after getting repeatedly punched in the face trying to stop thieves.

68-year-old Donna Hansbrough decided to intervene when she saw three thieves load up a shopping cart and walk out of a Lowe’s in Rincon, Georgia without paying.

Hansbrough reportedly grabbed the cart being pushed by Takyah Berry, who repeatedly punched the elderly employee in the face.

The other two thieves, Joseph Berry, and Jarmar Lawton, took off with the stolen merchandise.

Hansbrough was ultimately fired after 13 years on the job for violating company policy.

Rincon Police are still looking for two of the thieves.

Hansbrough told the Effingham Herald that she is looking for another job.

“I just got tired of seeing things get out the door. I just … I lost it,” Hansbrough told the Effingham Herald. “I basically lost all the training. Everything they tell you to do, I just … I just lost it.

“I’m going to look for a new job. I can’t sit at home. I’m not that type of person,” she said.

